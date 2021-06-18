Overview of Dr. Zubair Sarmast, MD

Dr. Zubair Sarmast, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Sarmast works at Insight Institute/Neusgy/Neusci in Flint, MI with other offices in Dearborn Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Hand Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.