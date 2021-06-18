See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Flint, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Zubair Sarmast, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (83)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zubair Sarmast, MD

Dr. Zubair Sarmast, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.

Dr. Sarmast works at Insight Institute/Neusgy/Neusci in Flint, MI with other offices in Dearborn Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Hand Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarmast's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Insight Extended Care
    4800 S Saginaw St Ste 1800, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 275-9152
  2. 2
    Insight Orthopedic Specialists
    24430 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 749-0370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Flint

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Neuroplasty
Hand Tendon Repair
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Neuroplasty
Hand Tendon Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Sarmast?

    Jun 18, 2021
    Lump on finger he removed it beat doctor hands down!!!!
    Ana Rivera — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Zubair Sarmast, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1659682268
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zubair Sarmast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarmast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarmast has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarmast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarmast has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Hand Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarmast on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarmast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarmast.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarmast, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarmast appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

