See All Podiatrists in Plano, TX
Dr. Zubeen Mistry, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Zubeen Mistry, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Plano, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Zubeen Mistry, DPM

Dr. Zubeen Mistry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney and Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Mistry works at DFW Foot and Ankle Care in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Davey Suh, DPM
Dr. Davey Suh, DPM
4.9 (519)
View Profile

Dr. Mistry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DFW Foot and Ankle Care
    4116 W Spring Creek Pkwy # 400C, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 551-8595
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mistry?

    Dec 10, 2019
    Great results
    — Dec 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zubeen Mistry, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zubeen Mistry, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mistry to family and friends

    Dr. Mistry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mistry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zubeen Mistry, DPM.

    About Dr. Zubeen Mistry, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023467586
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Houston Medical Center Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zubeen Mistry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mistry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mistry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mistry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mistry works at DFW Foot and Ankle Care in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mistry’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mistry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mistry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mistry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mistry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zubeen Mistry, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.