Dr. Zubeena Mateen, MD
Overview of Dr. Zubeena Mateen, MD
Dr. Zubeena Mateen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. Mateen's Office Locations
Holyoke Medical Center575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2543
Hospital Affiliations
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zubeena Mateen, MD
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Dr. Mateen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mateen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mateen has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mateen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mateen speaks Polish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mateen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mateen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mateen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mateen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.