Dr. Zubin Bamboat, MD
Overview
Dr. Zubin Bamboat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University|Nyu School Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Bamboat works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group150 Park Ave # 4, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9980
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bamboat performed an esophagectomy on my husband for very early stage esophageal cancer last year. No one wants to have major surgery (especially THIS major) but we were very confident in his excellent surgical skills and knew we were in good hands. Everyone in his office is caring and supportive, and we can't say enough about how thankful we are that we were referred to this awesome surgeon. He was with us every step on our journey. He is truly a lifesaver and gave us the cure we so desperately hoped for.
About Dr. Zubin Bamboat, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1891821567
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University|Nyu School Med
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Dr. Bamboat works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bamboat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bamboat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.