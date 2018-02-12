Overview of Dr. Zubin Khubchandani, MD

Dr. Zubin Khubchandani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Khubchandani works at TX Inst Orthpdc Sgy/Sprts Medcn in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.