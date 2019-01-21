Overview of Dr. Zubin Kolangaden, MD

Dr. Zubin Kolangaden, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Saba School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Kolangaden works at Kidney and Hypertension Associates P.C. in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

