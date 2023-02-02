Overview of Dr. Zuhaib Ibrahim, MD

Dr. Zuhaib Ibrahim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Ibrahim works at The Plastic Surgery Center in Shrewsbury, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.