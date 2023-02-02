Dr. Zuhaib Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zuhaib Ibrahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zuhaib Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Zuhaib Ibrahim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgery Center Institute for Advanced Reconstruction535 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (848) 288-9658
-
2
The Plastic Surgery Center190 State Route 31 Ste 300B, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 520-4348
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibrahim?
He is always available and answers questions thoroughly. I knew exactly what to expect. I am happy with the results and have already recommended him to others
About Dr. Zuhaib Ibrahim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1780840173
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Penn State College of Medicine
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ibrahim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.