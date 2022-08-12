Dr. Zuhayr Madhun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madhun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zuhayr Madhun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zuhayr Madhun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Parma Heights, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Madhun works at
Locations
Diabetes Management Team6785 W 130th St Ste 101, Parma Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 843-8888
Diabetes Management Team6555 Wilson Mills Rd Ste 106, Mayfield Village, OH 44143 Directions (440) 843-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best, you can't judge a Dr by his staff. Let him or Tracy know and they will deal with it. I am so thankful I switched Drs when I did, Dr Madhun and Tracy are wonderful, caring and helpful.
About Dr. Zuhayr Madhun, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1891719415
Education & Certifications
- University Hosps
- Amer U
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
