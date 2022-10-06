Dr. Zuhre Tutuncu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tutuncu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zuhre Tutuncu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zuhre Tutuncu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Scripps Mercy Hospital Behavioral Health Unit4077 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 686-3935
Scripps Coastal Medical Center2176 Salk Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (760) 827-7210
Scripps Coastal Medical Center501 Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 278-3300
Group Inc3626 Ruffin Rd # 82807, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 565-9666
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I see Dt Tutuncu at the Salk Avenue, Scripps Clinic. She is a very caring doctor. She asks many questions, checks me out physically and explains what my problem is and how she would treat it. Dr has given me several shots and her treatments work great. I wish all doctors were as thorough and caring as Dr Tutuncu.
- Rheumatology
- English, German
- 1962435305
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Tutuncu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tutuncu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tutuncu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tutuncu has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoporosis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tutuncu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tutuncu speaks German.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Tutuncu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tutuncu.
