Overview of Dr. Zuleika Ghodsi, MD

Dr. Zuleika Ghodsi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Ghodsi works at Delmarva Laser Eye Center in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.