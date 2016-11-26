Dr. Zuleika Pierson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zuleika Pierson, MD
Overview of Dr. Zuleika Pierson, MD
Dr. Zuleika Pierson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Pierson's Office Locations
1
Legacy Health Clinic1415 California St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (832) 246-1488
2
Legacy Health Clinic3811 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020 Directions (832) 548-0529
3
Legacy Community Health at Maple Ridge6550 Mapleridge St Ste 106, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 731-5370
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and compassionate spirit
About Dr. Zuleika Pierson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierson.
