Overview

Dr. Zulekha Hamid, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Hamid works at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.