Overview of Dr. Zulfiqar Arif, MD

Dr. Zulfiqar Arif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Arif works at Abington Plaza Medical Associates in Abington, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA and Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.