Dr. Zulfiqar Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zulfiqar Malik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC365 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 751-3000
North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates285 Sills Rd Bldg 16, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 751-3000
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists1145 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 751-3000
North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC72 E Main St, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Dr. Malik is a top notch doctor, a great diagnostician and communicator. He answers questions and puts results in context that helps patients like me understand the issues.
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- M D Anderson Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Iowa
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
