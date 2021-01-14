Overview of Dr. Zulfiqar Malik, MD

Dr. Zulfiqar Malik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at South Brookhaven Health Center in Patchogue, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY, West Islip, NY and Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.