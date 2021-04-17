Overview

Dr. Zulfiqar Rajput, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Rajput works at Brick Psychiatric Services Inc in Brick, NJ with other offices in Howell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.