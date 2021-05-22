Overview of Dr. Zulfiqar Rana, MD

Dr. Zulfiqar Rana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center, St. Vincent's St. Clair and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rana works at Anniston Medical Clinic PC in Anniston, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.