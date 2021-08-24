Overview of Dr. Zulma Yunt, MD

Dr. Zulma Yunt, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Yunt works at National Jewish Health in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.