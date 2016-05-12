Overview

Dr. Zvi Alpern, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Alpern works at Zvi A Alpern Long Island in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.