Dr. Zvi Frankfurt, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Zvi Frankfurt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in St Louis Park, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia.

Dr. Frankfurt works at Zvi Frankfurt ,MD in St Louis Park, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West End Psychiatry
    5353 Gamble Dr, St Louis Park, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 929-2276

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthPartners

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 22, 2019
    I've been through a lot in the past 35 years and I have tried many psychiatrists. Dr. Frankfurt is head & shoulders above the rest. He is a psychiatrist who actually does talk therapy too?! It's almost impossible to find docs who care that much! He could be raking it in by shoving everyone through in 15 min intervals but he doesn't do that because he cares. He also happens to be incredibly good at what he does. At one point Dr Frankfurt suggested I cut ties with a particular person in my life. I put it off & put if off...several months later, I finally did it and couldn't wait to tell him at my next visit. At my next appointment, I walked into his office; I hadn't even sat down yet and he announced, "Susan, you did it"! I said, But how did you know? and he dismissed my surprise with a wave of his hand and, "Oh, I could just tell by the way you were walking". I could NOT believe it. Dang, he's good. I just don't ever want him to retire!
    May 22, 2019
    About Dr. Zvi Frankfurt, MD

    Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    English, Hebrew
    • English, Hebrew
    1437124773
    • 1437124773
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zvi Frankfurt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankfurt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frankfurt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frankfurt works at Zvi Frankfurt ,MD in St Louis Park, MN. View the full address on Dr. Frankfurt’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankfurt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankfurt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankfurt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankfurt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

