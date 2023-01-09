See All Plastic Surgeons in Williamsville, NY
Dr. Zvi Sharf, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Williamsville, NY
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zvi Sharf, MD

Dr. Zvi Sharf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Sharf works at Center for Plastic Surgery in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Plastic Surgery
    5604 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-8500
  2. 2
    Center for Plastic Surgery
    5611 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 09, 2023
    I had an excellent experience from consultation to procedure. I am beyond satisfied with my results and will definitely recommend this procedure performed by Dr. Sharf. For me, not using general anaesthesia, was a much safer option. Being fully aware, yet completely comfortable with local anaesthesia was the way to go. Having the doctor explain and be able to show me halfway through, the results, was, for me, priceless.
    About Dr. Zvi Sharf, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zvi Sharf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharf works at Center for Plastic Surgery in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sharf’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

