Dr. Zvi Weisstuch, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Monsey, NY
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zvi Weisstuch, MD

Dr. Zvi Weisstuch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.

Dr. Weisstuch works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Weisstuch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental
    40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 307-5813
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2019
    Rockland is lucky to have such a great doctor available for us. He exudes kindness and knowledge. He takes all insurance, serves a diverse population, and truly does no harm. The office, however, is a bit of a mess, and wait time can be long. The doctor is well worth the trouble though.
    beth in nyack, NY — Jun 06, 2019
    About Dr. Zvi Weisstuch, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184724213
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zvi Weisstuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisstuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weisstuch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weisstuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weisstuch works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weisstuch’s profile.

    Dr. Weisstuch has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisstuch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Weisstuch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisstuch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisstuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisstuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

