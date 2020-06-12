See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. Zvonko Spasic, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zvonko Spasic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med School University Of Sarajevo and is affiliated with Southside Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Spasic works at Dominion Women's Health, Inc. in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Tappahannock, VA, Colonial Heights, VA and Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dominion Womens Health Inc.
    8239 Meadowbridge Rd Ste A, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 730-0800
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Tappahannock
    1396 Tappahannock Blvd Ste B, Tappahannock, VA 22560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 730-0800
  3. 3
    Southside Physicians Network Ob Gyn
    439 Jennick Dr, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 765-5206
  4. 4
    Dominion Women's Health
    7611 Forest Ave Ste 310, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 288-1106
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 12, 2020
    Excellent OB/GYN!!! During this COVID 19, I did not think any doctor would be available however, when my PCP referred me to Dr. Spasic on May 6, 2020, he quickly seen me and knew exactly what tests were needed on my May 13 appointment and again on May 22 during my surgery. Although the diagnosis was not what I wanted to hear, I can say that Dr. Spasic is by far the best OB/GYN Doctor I have experienced in my 60+ years of life. He is a caring Doctor with extensive knowledge and everyone (medical and patients) love him. I am grateful for your care Dr. Spasic!
    hlb — Jun 12, 2020
    About Dr. Zvonko Spasic, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Croatian and Serbo-Croatian
    • 1225240583
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College of Virginia
    • Med School University Of Sarajevo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zvonko Spasic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spasic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spasic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spasic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spasic has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spasic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Spasic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spasic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spasic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spasic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

