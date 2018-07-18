Overview of Dr. Zyad Kafri, MD

Dr. Zyad Kafri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Kafri works at Surgical Oncology Associates in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.