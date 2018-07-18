Dr. Zyad Kafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zyad Kafri, MD
Dr. Zyad Kafri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Ascension St. John Hospital Academic Hematology Oncology Specialists19229 Mack Ave Ste 34, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Directions (313) 647-3245
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Kafri is an excellent doctor. He listens and takes his time to explain about yourself illness and what to expect. He seems very knowledgeable and I would highly recommend him.
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1083747976
- Wayne St U/DMC
- Wayne St U/DMC
- Wayne St U/DMC
- Damascus Univ
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kafri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kafri accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kafri works at
Dr. Kafri has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kafri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kafri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kafri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kafri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kafri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.