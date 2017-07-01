Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zyama Goldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zyama Goldman, MD
Dr. Zyama Goldman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goldman's Office Locations
- 1 26600 Renaissance Pkwy, Cleveland, OH 44128 Directions (216) 329-8999
-
2
Shaker Clinic LLC20600 Chagrin Blvd Ste 620, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 751-4762
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldman?
Dr Goldman is an extremely intelligent but humble man. He is a great psychiatrist with a personal touch. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Zyama Goldman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1255441267
Education & Certifications
- SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldman speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.