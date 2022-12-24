Dr. Dr Cassidy Blair, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dr Cassidy Blair, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Blair Wellness Group9454 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 890-3364
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
I feel privileged to share my fantastic experience at Blair Wellness Group and particularly under the most supportive care of Dr. Blair in just few months. This is has been the first time that I am receiving a legitimate tailored treatment plan for my depression, anxiety, and addition problems in a safe environment. The offices are a mini RH museum that is designed in the finest taste. This place is a 5 star mental health practice providing Concierge psychological services by highly qualified and well-educated psychologists and therapists. I have been able to stay sober and make fundamental changes in a very short amount of time.
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Arabic, French, Italian, Persian and Spanish
- 1366607012
Dr. Blair speaks Arabic, French, Italian, Persian and Spanish.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
