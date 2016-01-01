See All Counselors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr Russ Silverberg, DBH

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr Russ Silverberg, DBH is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr Russ Silverberg works at ChatHelps com in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale
    4848 E Cactus Rd # 505855, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 877-1000
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr Russ Silverberg, DBH

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043594864
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr Russ Silverberg, DBH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr Russ Silverberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr Russ Silverberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr Russ Silverberg works at ChatHelps com in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr Russ Silverberg’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr Russ Silverberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr Russ Silverberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr Russ Silverberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr Russ Silverberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

