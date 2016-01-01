Dragana Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dragana Cooper, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dragana Cooper, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California Davis and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dragana Cooper works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
About Dragana Cooper, PA
- Geriatric Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian
- Female
- 1033680608
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dragana Cooper works at
Dragana Cooper speaks Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian.
