See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dragana Cooper, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dragana Cooper, PA

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview

Dragana Cooper, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California Davis and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dragana Cooper works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Arthritis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dragana Cooper?

    Photo: Dragana Cooper, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Dragana Cooper, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dragana Cooper to family and friends

    Dragana Cooper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dragana Cooper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dragana Cooper, PA.

    About Dragana Cooper, PA

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1033680608
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California Davis
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dragana Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dragana Cooper works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dragana Cooper’s profile.

    Dragana Cooper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dragana Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dragana Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dragana Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.