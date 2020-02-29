See All Psychologists in West Chester, PA
Drew Alikakos, MS

Psychology
4.7 (12)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Drew Alikakos, MS is a Psychologist in West Chester, PA. 

Drew Alikakos works at Addiction & Psychological Therapy Inc. in West Chester, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Addiction & Psychological Therapy Inc.
    Addiction & Psychological Therapy Inc.
    811 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 29, 2020
    Drew has guided me through the some of the most difficult periods of my life. I have recommended him to my friends in need and several of them have had positive experiences as well. Very productive sessions that provide useful life skills that can be practiced immediately
    A. Kauffman — Feb 29, 2020
    Photo: Drew Alikakos, MS
    About Drew Alikakos, MS

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679538417
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Drew Alikakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Drew Alikakos works at Addiction & Psychological Therapy Inc. in West Chester, PA. View the full address on Drew Alikakos’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Drew Alikakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Drew Alikakos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Drew Alikakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Drew Alikakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

