Dr. Dudley Luke, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dudley Luke, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Kayenta Therapy Center9414 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 423-4102
- 2 4966 El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (650) 847-7394
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Luke is very professional, kind and helpful. He did an autism evaluation and counseling. He is very knowledgeable and personable.
About Dr. Dudley Luke, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Richmond Area Multi-Services
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luke speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Luke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luke.
