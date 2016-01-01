Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dulin Clark, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dulin Clark, PHD is a Counselor in Hollidaysburg, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 416 Allegheny St Fl 1, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Directions (814) 505-3248
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
About Dr. Dulin Clark, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1447560636
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.