Dr. Durlan Castro, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Durlan Castro, DC
Overview
Dr. Durlan Castro, DC is a Chiropractor in Commack, NY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 350 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 486-9100
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castro?
Have had a couple ART treatments with Dr Castro and I’m very happy. He has helped my chronic ankle and leg pain from old ankle injuries and I’m moving much better and with significantly less pain! He and his office staff are the best and I highly recommend Dr Castro ??
About Dr. Durlan Castro, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1841343639
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.