Clinical Psychology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dustan Barabas, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dustan Barabas works at 912 Main St. STE 304 Stroudsburg, PA in Stroudsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Dustan A Barabas, P.C.
    912 Main St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 629-4900
  2. 2
    930 N 9th St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 629-4900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms After Sustaining Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 29, 2022
    Dr. Barabas has really helped me with severe anxiety and depression. He uses cognitive behavioral therapy to help me challenge negative thoughts. He is flexible in scheduling and has reasonable rates. He really cares about his patients and wants them to get better. He is very honest in his feedback and his practice. I'm grateful he continues to help me conquer my fears.
    JAMP — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dustan Barabas, PSY
    About Dustan Barabas, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073715611
    Education & Certifications

    • Danville State Hosp
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Marywood University
