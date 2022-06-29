Overview

Dustan Barabas, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dustan Barabas works at 912 Main St. STE 304 Stroudsburg, PA in Stroudsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.