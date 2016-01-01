Dustin Hayes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dustin Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dustin Hayes, PA-C
Overview of Dustin Hayes, PA-C
Dustin Hayes, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mullins, SC.
Dustin Hayes works at
Dustin Hayes' Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Marion Medical Center2829 E Highway 76, Mullins, SC 29574 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dustin Hayes?
About Dustin Hayes, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
- 1376197384
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Marion Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dustin Hayes accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dustin Hayes using Healthline FindCare.
Dustin Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dustin Hayes works at
Dustin Hayes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dustin Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dustin Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dustin Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.