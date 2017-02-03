Dustin Lancaster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dustin Lancaster, PA-C
Overview
Dustin Lancaster, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2301 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX 75224 Directions (214) 330-9201
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent provider at the clinic! I have been with him for about 2 years now and feel that he genuinely cares about my health. El habla espanol tambien!
About Dustin Lancaster, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1356783997
Frequently Asked Questions
Dustin Lancaster accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dustin Lancaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dustin Lancaster has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dustin Lancaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dustin Lancaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dustin Lancaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.