Dustin Latimer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dustin Latimer, PA-C
Overview
Dustin Latimer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Dustin Latimer works at
Locations
Michael Callen Audre Lorde Community356 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 271-7200
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dusty is an amazing health provider. Not only is he well knowledgeable about how to best assist his patient's conditions but he follows up and takes time to ask about prior visits. I always look forward to my visits with him even when there are difficult medical issues to discuss. You won't find a better PA as far as I'm concerned.
About Dustin Latimer, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760715213
Frequently Asked Questions
Dustin Latimer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dustin Latimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dustin Latimer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dustin Latimer.
