Dustin Shea, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dustin Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dustin Shea, PA-C
Overview
Dustin Shea, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Huntington Beach, CA.
Dustin Shea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 968-0068Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dustin Shea?
Dr. Dustin shea is Such a great experience. Very excellent and compassionate doctor. He Took all the time to go over my questions. I left the clinic already feeling better.
About Dustin Shea, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245361195
Frequently Asked Questions
Dustin Shea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dustin Shea accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dustin Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dustin Shea works at
5 patients have reviewed Dustin Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dustin Shea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dustin Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dustin Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.