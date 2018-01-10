Dwight Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dwight Davis, FNP-C
Overview of Dwight Davis, FNP-C
Dwight Davis, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Dwight Davis works at
Dwight Davis' Office Locations
James A Caplin MD, 2502 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Monday 7:30am - 5:30pm
Tuesday 7:30am - 5:30pm
Wednesday 7:30am - 5:30pm
Thursday 7:30am - 5:30pm
Friday 7:30am - 5:30pm
Saturday 9:00am - 1:00pm
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I cannot sing the praises of Mr. Davis enough! I have been coming to the allergy center where he is employed for many years and he is honestly the first person there to explain to me in depth what is going on with my allergies and asthma. He asks questions and listens to your answers. He tries to put the puzzle pieces together to figure out what is going on and to figure out the best course of action. Never once did I feel as if he was in a hurry and needed to move on to another patient.
About Dwight Davis, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821441841
Dwight Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dwight Davis, there are benefits to both methods.