Dr. Lemos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyane Lemos, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dyane Lemos, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Lemos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diet Free Solution A Psychological Corp2220 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (619) 491-9424
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemos?
She's a great therapist, I saw her for a couple of years. I suffer from anxiety and panic attacks. She's a great therapist.
About Dr. Dyane Lemos, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1780729095
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemos works at
Dr. Lemos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.