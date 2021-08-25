See All Nurse Practitioners in Irvine, CA
Dylan Guiney Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dylan Guiney

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.6 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dylan Guiney

Dylan Guiney is a Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA. 

Dylan Guiney works at Progeny Psychiatric Clinic in Irvine, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dylan Guiney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Progeny Psychiatric Clinic
    17782 Cowan Ste A, Irvine, CA 92614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7118
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Progeny Psychiatric Clinic - Huntington Beach
    18700 Main St Ste 108, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 274-9712
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dylan Guiney?

    Aug 25, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Dylan’s for a few years, he is very caring and knowledgeable. Makes me feel at ease and is patient in answering any and all questions. Definitely recommend. Thank you!
    Allison — Aug 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dylan Guiney
    How would you rate your experience with Dylan Guiney?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dylan Guiney to family and friends

    Dylan Guiney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dylan Guiney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dylan Guiney.

    About Dylan Guiney

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295242410
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dylan Guiney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dylan Guiney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dylan Guiney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dylan Guiney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dylan Guiney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dylan Guiney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dylan Guiney?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.