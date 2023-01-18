See All Physicians Assistants in Milwaukee, WI
Dylan Menefee, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dylan Menefee, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
3 years of experience

Overview

Dylan Menefee, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 3 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EVANSVILLE and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.

Dylan Menefee works at Karen J. Maroda, Ph.D., ABPP in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Karen J Maroda Ph D ABPP
    2350 N Lake Dr Ste 302, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 882-5772
  2. 2
    Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee
    2301 N Lake Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 243-7373
  3. 3
    Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
    13111 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 298-7280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Disorders
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Ankle Disorders
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
ICD Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dylan Menefee?

    Jan 18, 2023
    Dylan took the time to explain my condition and the options I had in treatment. He listened carefully to me as to my current situation. I would highly recommend him.
    John Zaffiro — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dylan Menefee, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Dylan Menefee, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dylan Menefee to family and friends

    Dylan Menefee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dylan Menefee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dylan Menefee, PA-C.

    About Dylan Menefee, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 3 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326650698
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF EVANSVILLE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Butler University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dylan Menefee, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dylan Menefee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dylan Menefee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dylan Menefee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dylan Menefee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dylan Menefee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dylan Menefee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dylan Menefee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dylan Menefee, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.