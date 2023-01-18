Dylan Menefee, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dylan Menefee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dylan Menefee, PA-C
Overview
Dylan Menefee, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 3 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EVANSVILLE and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Locations
Karen J Maroda Ph D ABPP2350 N Lake Dr Ste 302, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 882-5772
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee2301 N Lake Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (262) 243-7373
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee13111 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (414) 298-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dylan took the time to explain my condition and the options I had in treatment. He listened carefully to me as to my current situation. I would highly recommend him.
About Dylan Menefee, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 3 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF EVANSVILLE
- Butler University
