Dr. Earl Rectanus, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Earl Rectanus, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern Mississippi.
Dr. Rectanus works at
Locations
Naples2335 Tamiami Trl N Ste 508, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 262-6700
Fort Myers15050 Elderberry Ln Ste 6-10, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 262-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Insightful intuitive & provides tools, techniques for immediate resolution. No judgement pure understanding & acceptance!
About Dr. Earl Rectanus, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1003821935
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland VA Med Ctr
- University Of Southern Mississippi
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rectanus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rectanus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rectanus works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rectanus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rectanus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rectanus, there are benefits to both methods.