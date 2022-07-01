See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Earlene Joseph, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Overview

Earlene Joseph, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Earlene Joseph works at Orlando Medical Center in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Medical Center Pl.
    7800 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 282-2244
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 01, 2022
    No one like them take the time to explain about your conditions and how to manage them. I can tell that thanks to Earlene Joseph, Physician assistance to Doctor Coskun, my health is under an excellent care, also my family's. These are doctors that really , have a vast knowledge, experience and such a dedication. It’s rare to find doctors that combine such personal touches and attention for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. Dr. Coskun is excellent, has assisted my husband, myself when Earlene isn't available, she takes care of my daughter as well. We thank God we found them. We will never change to any other medical practice. You can trust them, they are always available even if you don't have an appointment. Gina is another jewel on that office, God bless them all.
    Orlando Medical Center/Dr. Neil Coskun. — Jul 01, 2022
    Photo: Earlene Joseph, PA-C
    About Earlene Joseph, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891056875
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Earlene Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Earlene Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Earlene Joseph works at Orlando Medical Center in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Earlene Joseph’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Earlene Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Earlene Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Earlene Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Earlene Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

