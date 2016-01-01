Dr. Earline Anderson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earline Anderson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Earline Anderson, PHD is a Counselor in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Counseling, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ph.D. University Of Washinton.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 22525 SE 64th Pl Ste 238, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (424) 503-3467
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Earline Anderson, PHD
- Counseling
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013089192
Education & Certifications
- Ph.D. University Of Washinton
- Mph UCLA
