Eboni Brown Freeman, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Eboni Brown Freeman, NP
Eboni Brown Freeman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Eboni Brown Freeman works at
Eboni Brown Freeman's Office Locations
Turnersville, New Jersey52 Berlin Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 885-8036Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freeman is honestly the best doctor I have ever had! She is very knowledgeable, patient, kind, and will go out of her way to accommodate you. You'll feel immediately comfortable with her. She never treats you like a number and is genuinely interested in what you have to say. I am so lucky to have found Eboni when i did, and would recommend her to everybody.
About Eboni Brown Freeman, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083939235
Education & Certifications
- Holy Family University
Frequently Asked Questions
Eboni Brown Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Eboni Brown Freeman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eboni Brown Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Eboni Brown Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eboni Brown Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eboni Brown Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eboni Brown Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.