Ebony Lewis, CRNP
Overview of Ebony Lewis, CRNP
Ebony Lewis, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Ebony Lewis' Office Locations
- 1 7292 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (412) 482-0144
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Provider listened well. I felt like she really cared
About Ebony Lewis, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528502283
Ebony Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Ebony Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ebony Lewis.
