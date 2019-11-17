See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Edalyn Johnson, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Edalyn Johnson, CNP

Edalyn Johnson, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Edalyn Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4120 Ellison St NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 821-9609
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 17, 2019
    Nurse Practioner Johnson is knowledgeable, compassionate and an all around great person. She specializes in women's health care and knows her stuff!
    J Wells — Nov 17, 2019
    About Edalyn Johnson, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710935200
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Edalyn Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Edalyn Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Edalyn Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edalyn Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edalyn Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edalyn Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

