Eddy Alecia Lavalais accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eddy Alecia Lavalais, FNP-C
Overview of Eddy Alecia Lavalais, FNP-C
Eddy Alecia Lavalais, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Eddy Alecia Lavalais' Office Locations
- 1 12807 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (713) 804-5962
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eddy Alecia Lavalais?
About Eddy Alecia Lavalais, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619512001
Frequently Asked Questions
Eddy Alecia Lavalais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eddy Alecia Lavalais has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eddy Alecia Lavalais.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eddy Alecia Lavalais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eddy Alecia Lavalais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.