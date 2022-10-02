Overview of Dr. Eddy Marcial, DNP

Dr. Eddy Marcial, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Turabo, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Marcial works at Primary Care and Educational Center of Miami in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.