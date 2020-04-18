Eden Huang, MPH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eden Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eden Huang, MPH
Eden Huang, MPH is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ.
El Rio - Southeast Clinic6950 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson, AZ 85730 Directions (520) 670-3909
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Absolutely love my pcp - she is extremely professional , kind and meticulous. I have never felt her office feeling unsure or with questions.
About Eden Huang, MPH
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285037648
Eden Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Eden Huang accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eden Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Eden Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eden Huang.
