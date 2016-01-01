See All Counselors in Foley, AL
Eden Matthews, LPC

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Eden Matthews, LPC is a Counselor in Foley, AL. 

Eden Matthews works at Verlee V Young Lcsw Acsw Pip LLC in Foley, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Verlee V Young Lcsw Acsw Pip LLC
    307 S McKenzie St Ste 111, Foley, AL 36535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 955-1232
  2
    Eden Matthews
    316 S McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 269-5936

About Eden Matthews, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598818544
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Eden Matthews, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eden Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Eden Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Eden Matthews works at Verlee V Young Lcsw Acsw Pip LLC in Foley, AL. View the full address on Eden Matthews’s profile.

Eden Matthews has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eden Matthews.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eden Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eden Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

